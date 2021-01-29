South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for South Plains Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South Plains Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of SPFI opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. South Plains Financial has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $342.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,226,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 17.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 10.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. 21.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

