South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to Issue $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

South State has increased its dividend by 42.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $73.25 on Friday. South State has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $82.35. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average is $62.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts expect that South State will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $167,166.00. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $786,563.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 180,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,185,720.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,123 shares of company stock worth $3,533,821 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSB shares. Stephens started coverage on South State in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

