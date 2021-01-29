Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 17.12%.

Shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.05. 2,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,928. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $293.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Southern National Bancorp of Virginia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $1,157,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 106,605 shares of company stock worth $1,230,381. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.