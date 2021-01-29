SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMEZ) Trading 1.6% Higher

SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMEZ) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.71 and last traded at $72.71. 239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.56.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF stock. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMEZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Courier Capital LLC owned 1.91% of SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

