SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHOK) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHOK) fell 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.92 and last traded at $69.07. 390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.64.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZHOK. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 130,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,926,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF by 152.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares during the period.

