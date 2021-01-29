SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Stock Position Decreased by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of EWX stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.30. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

