SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 653.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 174,247 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,129,000.

NYSEARCA WDIV opened at $61.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average of $57.19. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $72.16.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.