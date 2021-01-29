Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) PT Lowered to C$33.00

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TOY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.50.

TOY opened at C$27.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Spin Master Corp. has a 52-week low of C$9.73 and a 52-week high of C$33.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 104.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.77.

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$761.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$700.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Spin Master Corp. will post 1.042558 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

