Spire (NYSE:SR) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spire (NYSE:SR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $67.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Spire from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sidoti cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

NYSE:SR opened at $60.46 on Friday. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Spire by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 11,305 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of Spire by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Spire by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

