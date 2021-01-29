Sportech PLC (SPO.L) (LON:SPO) Shares Gap Up to $26.70

Shares of Sportech PLC (SPO.L) (LON:SPO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.70, but opened at $27.89. Sportech PLC (SPO.L) shares last traded at $27.75, with a volume of 1,338,875 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £52.38 million and a PE ratio of -2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 27.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 21.23.

About Sportech PLC (SPO.L) (LON:SPO)

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

