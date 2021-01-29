Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey Sells 100,000 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $22,281,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jack Dorsey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Square alerts:

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.88, for a total value of $22,788,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $22,987,000.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $22,743,000.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.87, for a total transaction of $21,687,000.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $20,969,000.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $20,914,000.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total transaction of $20,274,000.00.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $219.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.07, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $246.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Square by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.72.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.