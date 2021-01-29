Square’s (SQ) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

Square (NYSE:SQ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $266.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, 140166 upped their price objective on Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.72.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $219.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $246.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.86. The stock has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.07, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $1,739,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total value of $1,084,064.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,383 shares in the company, valued at $35,241,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,568,650 shares of company stock worth $332,314,158. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,920 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after buying an additional 1,001,127 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,726,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Square by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 787,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,979,000 after buying an additional 459,519 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 623.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,766,000 after buying an additional 184,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

