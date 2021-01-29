SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Price Target Raised to $4.50

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $4.00 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.63% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get SRAX alerts:

SRAX opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SRAX has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. SRAX had a negative net margin of 369.86% and a negative return on equity of 107.87%. Equities analysts expect that SRAX will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SRAX stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SRAX as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.