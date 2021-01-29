SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SSAAY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.03. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSAAY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Danske lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

