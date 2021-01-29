SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Investec raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SSE in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday.

Get SSE alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $20.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. SSE has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $21.99.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.