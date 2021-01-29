S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.95%.

Shares of STBA stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,988. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $39.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STBA. DA Davidson downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&T Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

