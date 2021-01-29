STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC cut its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the period. STAG Industrial accounts for 4.8% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 40,201 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $42,574,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

In other STAG Industrial news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STAG opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

