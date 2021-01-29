Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:SWK opened at $180.02 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $195.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.39.

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.73.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $126,661.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,594.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $70,197.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

