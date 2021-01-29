Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SBLK. Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.90.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $979.97 million, a PE ratio of 204.04 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth about $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 29,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.