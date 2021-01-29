Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,462 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,603,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 43,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.05. 146,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,426,029. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.64. The company has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a PE ratio of 127.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

