Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.70-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of 28-29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.49 billion.Starbucks also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.70-2.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.15 on Friday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.47, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.64.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.85.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

