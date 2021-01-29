Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Trading Down 10.9%

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s share price traded down 10.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.55. 779,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 473,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

The company has a market cap of $80.69 million, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

