Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 167.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after buying an additional 293,978 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STLD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,794. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.09. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

