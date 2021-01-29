Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) SVP Purchases $22,935.00 in Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) SVP Gordon A. Walker purchased 1,100 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $22,935.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:SPLP opened at $13.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $338.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $14.33.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $330.01 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 4.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 88.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 136.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 606,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 349,540 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 36.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Steel Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.