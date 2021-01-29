SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Down 41% Over Last Week

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SteepCoin has traded 41% lower against the U.S. dollar. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $62,563.63 and approximately $12.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.00 or 0.00777515 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000119 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 122% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

