Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

SCL stock opened at $115.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Stepan has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $131.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Stepan news, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $1,474,211.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,907,379.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $75,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,275 shares in the company, valued at $269,018.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,959. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Stepan by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Stepan by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth about $462,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

