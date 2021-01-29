Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.06.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STL. Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at $612,714.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

