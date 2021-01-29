Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Purchases 1,504 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.1% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.88. The company had a trading volume of 279,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,331,608. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $56.27 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.52.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

