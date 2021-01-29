Steven M. Hatten Sells 190,040 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) VP Steven M. Hatten sold 190,040 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $191,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 372,468 shares in the company, valued at $376,192.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $0.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.03 million, a P/E ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.75.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 32.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ur-Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Ur-Energy from $0.90 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ur-Energy stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 166.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 653,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,309 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.39% of Ur-Energy worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

