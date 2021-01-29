Stipend (SPD) One Day Volume Hits $7.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Stipend has a market cap of $257,171.36 and approximately $7.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

