Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $60.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SFIX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $99.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.21 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.34 and its 200 day moving average is $39.74. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $3,584,542.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $141,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $141,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,935 shares of company stock worth $22,653,905 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth $1,869,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.