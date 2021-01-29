STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) PT Set at €38.50 by Credit Suisse Group

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €38.50 ($45.29) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €34.87 ($41.02).

Shares of STM opened at €33.03 ($38.86) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €31.35 and its 200-day moving average is €28.31. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a one year high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

