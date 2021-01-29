STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

NYSE:STM opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.70.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,417 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,032 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 113,325 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 27,285 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

