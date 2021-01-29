Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Stifel Financial Put Options (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 519 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 898% compared to the typical volume of 52 put options.

NYSE:SF traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $53.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.59. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.42.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $883.30 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $555,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,746,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SF. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,185,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,474,000 after purchasing an additional 126,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,694,000 after acquiring an additional 28,866 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 701,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,487,000 after acquiring an additional 132,084 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 662,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,428,000 after acquiring an additional 198,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 21,378 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SF. Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $42.00 to $44.67 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.