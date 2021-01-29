Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Discovery Call Options (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 13,001 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,864% compared to the typical volume of 662 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISCK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 9.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 4.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.