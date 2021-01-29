Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of EDF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.12. 126,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,157. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22.

In related news, EVP James E. Craige purchased 10,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $69,338.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,001.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

