Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Invests $42,000 in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

ARKW opened at $160.98 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $169.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.84.

