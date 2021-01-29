StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STNE. 140166 upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of STNE stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.95 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.51. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $87.23.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.86. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $173.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.