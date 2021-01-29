Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Update

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 1,650.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.12. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stora Enso Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper divisions. The company develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods; provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services for various applications.

