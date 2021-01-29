Stratabound Minerals Corp. (SB.V) (CVE:SB) Trading Up 15.4%

Stratabound Minerals Corp. (SB.V) (CVE:SB)’s stock price rose 15.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 427,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 147,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.22.

About Stratabound Minerals Corp. (SB.V) (CVE:SB)

Stratabound Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in North America. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, silver, copper, gold, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project the Golden Culvert property covers an area of 84 square kilometers located in the southeast Yukon Territory.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratabound Minerals Corp. (SB.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratabound Minerals Corp. (SB.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.