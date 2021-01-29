Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $274,000 Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,444 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 76.7% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 783,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,436,000 after buying an additional 340,210 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter valued at about $4,415,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 39.1% during the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 245,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after buying an additional 69,124 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 7.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 845,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,337,000 after buying an additional 57,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter valued at about $2,445,000.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.96.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.63 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

