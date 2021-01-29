Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $296,000 Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. TheStreet upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.37.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.15, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $70.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.07.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

