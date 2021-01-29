Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 273.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.54, for a total value of $708,709.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,680,031.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total transaction of $1,357,158.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,604 shares in the company, valued at $16,323,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,501 shares of company stock worth $35,576,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $794.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $842.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $640.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.10, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $628.42.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.