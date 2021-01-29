Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,127 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 117.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 336.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $108.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.14. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.18 and a 52 week high of $110.24.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.