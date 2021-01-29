Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes $232,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,238,000 after buying an additional 31,392 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 74.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $69.46 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $72.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.34 and its 200 day moving average is $62.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.