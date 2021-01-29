Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,265 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after buying an additional 876,624 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,391,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,830,000 after acquiring an additional 108,176 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,982,000 after purchasing an additional 133,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,367 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,121,151 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $398,009,000 after purchasing an additional 72,840 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $354.45. 31,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,589. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $367.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.45. The firm has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

