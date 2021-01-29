Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Decreases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,338 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.9% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Starbucks by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 11,921 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.05. The company had a trading volume of 146,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.47, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.64.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens increased their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

