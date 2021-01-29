Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 61 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 1.9% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAT traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.30. 70,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,339,542. The company has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.98 and a 200 day moving average of $161.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Vertical Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.45.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,318 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

