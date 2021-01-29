Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Strattec Security had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.

Strattec Security stock traded up $7.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.40. 2,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52. Strattec Security has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $52.92. The company has a market capitalization of $202.26 million, a PE ratio of -192.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STRT. TheStreet upgraded Strattec Security from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

