Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $10,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $6,491,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $932,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,190,157.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,845 and sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.